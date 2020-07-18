SASKATOON -- Eight drivers' licenses were suspended and eight vehicles were impounded following an impaired driving checkstop Friday night, according to a tweet by the SPS Traffic Unit.

The licenses will be suspended for between three to 60 days, and the vehicles will be impounded for three to seven days, the tweet said.

Five of those suspensions and impoundments were for cannabis consumption.

The SPS Traffic Unit tweeted the hashtags "#DriveSober" and "#SKcheckstop" as a reminder to not drive while impaired.