SASKATOON -- Two people are in custody after allegedly evading police during a traffic stop early Saturday morning in the Broadway neighbourhood.

At 3:01 a.m., a patrol officer saw a suspicious vehicle near 8th Street and Broadway Avenue and attempted to do a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle did not stop, according to a news release sent out by Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

At that point, the Saskatoon Police Air Support Unit immediately took over and monitored the vehicle as it drove at high rates of speed through Saskatoon and north on highway 11 towards Warman, police said.

SPS said members of the RCMP and Corman Park Police assisted with successfully deploying a tire deflation device around 3:52 a.m.

Two occupants of the vehicle then attempted to flee on foot in a rural area just east of Warman, according to police.

The male driver was arrested immediately while the female passenger attempted to hide. The Air Support Unit kept eyes on the woman until she was arrested with the assistance of a K-9 member, police said.

A 33-year-old man is charged with fail to stop for police, possession of a weapon (knife), possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of identity belonging to four separate people.

A 26-year-old woman was charged with breach of undertaking.

Both will remain in custody until they are seen by a Justice of the Peace on Saturday night.