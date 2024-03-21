Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce says provincial budget has little for small business

Provincial budget gets mixed response from the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

The recent provincial budget has drawn mixed reactions from the Greater Saskatoon Area Chamber of Commerce.

While some praise was offered, concerns linger regarding the lack of support for small businesses. The Chamber hoped this budget would include supports, CEO Jason Aebig says.

"We were anticipating this budget, since it’s a pre-election budget, and since there was such a massive investment in education and healthcare last time, we were expecting to see tax cuts, relief, and other measures. We were surprised we didn't see it this time," said Aebig

Haley Gardiner opened Honey Bee Tattoo, a small business established in the wake of the economic uncertainty of 2020.

"We opened up after COVID so it's been challenge after challenge, and definitely inflation it's been increasingly difficult," said Gardiner

The Chamber emphasized the importance of government support during times of need. Suggestions include a tax credit for small businesses, provincial property tax reform, rebates for property damage and petty crime, a made-in-Saskatchewan fund, and the removal of PST on new construction projects.

"Interests rates and inflation are eating up those margins, some relief would be helpful. I think we're asking a lot of our small and medium sized business owners to shoulder the economic fallout from COVID as much as they have. Its time to give them some relief," said Aebig.

Despite these grievances, the Chamber did appreciate certain aspects of the budget, such as revenue-share plans with the city and the freeze on small business taxes.