Saskatoon celebrates pop culture with second annual event

Star wars, stark trek, harry potter, lord of the rings. If it's been in a movie, a comic book, or a video game it was likely on display Saturday at the Saskatoon pop culture celebration.

Hosted at the Western Development Museum, the celebration brought people and their interests together, from niche to mainstream.

Organized by Bob Macintyre, a major Star Wars fan, the celebration is intended to be a judgment-free zone.

"Anybody that wants to come, you can dress up if you want to come here. You can buy what you want. There's no judgment here," Macintyre said.

Booths were set up where people were selling their homemade goods, comic collections, and collector items.

"There's stuff that you can't find anywhere and they'll bring it along to here. It's an opportunity to find something that makes you happy," Macintyre said.

A gaming room was set up by Toon Con, where tabletop games took place throughout the day.

This was the second annual pop-culture celebration—a third is now being planned.