SASKATOON -- Two Saskatoon Transit Operators have tested positive for COVID-19, the city says.

"Neither of these cases are related and unlikely to be linked to transmission within the workplace. Both individuals have relayed that they were exposed to the virus in settings outside of the workplace," operations manager Mike Moellenbeck said in a news release.

The first person received a positive diagnosis on Nov. 13 and the second received their diagnosis Nov. 16.

The affected routes are:

Route 15 Civic Operations Centre, Nov 14

Route 2 Meadowgreen, Nov 14, 4:00 pm to 1:30 am

Route 50 Lakeview/University Nov 15, 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

People riding the bus during these time periods are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing if symptoms occur.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting have taken place in all affected busses and areas since the positive cases were identified.

The city says the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be following up with those identified as close contacts.