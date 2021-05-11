Advertisement
Saskatoon bungalow collapses in morning fire
Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 12:50PM CST
A Tuesday morning fire in the 2100 Block of Coy Avenue is under investigation, the Saskatoon Fire Department says. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- A Tuesday morning fire in the 2100 Block of Coy Avenue is under investigation, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
Fire crews arrived to find the rear of a bungalow fully aflame, according to a news release.
The rear peak of the roof then collapsed and firefighters put it out from a safe distance.
A police investigator is helping with the fire investigation.
