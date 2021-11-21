Saskatoon-based jewelry company collaborates with celebrity choreographers

SASKATOON -

A Saskatoon-based jewelry company has created a jewelry line in collaboration with celebrity choreographers Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo, known by their stage name as Nappytabs.

Rhythm Jewellry wanted to create a choreograph-inspired line and reached out to the duo, who have worked with celebrities like Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Nappytabs is pictured in this photo from Rhythm Jewellery.

The “Evolution Line” features necklaces, earrings, and bracelets that come in sterling silver, yellow gold, white gold and rose gold.

Tasha Sattler is the goldsmith and owner of the company and said even though they collaborated with choreographers down south, she still wanted to keep it local.

“We also teamed up with as many local businesses as we could so went to Las Vegas to do the photoshoot, so our makeup artist is from Saskatoon, the photographer came from Saskatoon, the leather that we used for the leather bracelets we also used a company that’s based out of Wilkie,” Sattler told CTV News.

Sattler said it was exciting to collaborate with Nappytabs because they’re very detail oriented.

“For them, they said it was a lot of fun because they’re used to artists coming to them with an idea and then they have to execute that idea and make a final product. Whereas this time around, they get to come to me with the idea and I’m the one that has to execute it and make the final product,” Sattler said.

Sattler said the dance community has embraced the collection since its launch last week. Several pieces have sold out.

Prices for the line start at $65 and are available on Rhythm Jewellry’s website.