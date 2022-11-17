Saskatoon animal shelters see unprecedented number of dogs surrendered

Dog shelters are seeing an unprecedented number of dogs coming in right now, and there are a few reasons for the increase, with the pandemic being at the top of the list.

“We are seeing a slowdown in adoptions after COVID. We noticed during COVID we had a high number of adoptions everyone really excited to get a dog,” Gemma Omidian, manager of animal care and community engagement with the SPCA told CTV News.

The SPCA is also seeing a decrease in seized dogs being claimed.

“We are noticing there’s less redemption, so if you are missing your pet we’d really love for you to fill out those lost reports and check out the pound."

West of the city at We All Need a Rescue and K-9 Country Lodge, a volunteer-run rescue, more dogs are being surrendered than usual.

“COVID was tough on people and tough on dogs. A lot of people got dogs during COVID, and a lot of people that did didn’t put any thought into it,” Brent Arstall with K-9 Country Lodge told CTV News.

So far this year, Arstall says they’ve had about 500 calls from people wanting to surrender their dogs.

“Last year, we had an enormous amount of people contacting us needing us to take their dogs. This year it's three times that amount,” he says.

Puppies weren’t socialized properly during the period of isolation, according to Arstall, and now owners are giving up on their dogs because of behavioural issues.

“What we’re seeing now is a lot of people saying, 'My dog just wants to bite everybody or he’s fearful to go outside for a walk.' When it comes right down to it, it’s humans that caused this,” he said.

Those who take in dogs have one main solution to try and fix the current situation.

“At the end of the day, as much as we try, the shelter environment will never be a home environment. So, the goal is always to get the animals in the shelter and then out the door into a home,” Omidian said.

She can’t say for certain if and when the unprecedented surge will taper off.

“It is really hard to say what will happen with the dogs, to be honest. My crystal ball is malfunctioning. I can’t see what the future will hold.”