

CTV Saskatoon





The construction at Saskatoon’s International Airport is causing confusion and frustration for some passengers.

SKYXE started its “curbside redesign” project in March. It’s building two lanes for pick-up and drop-off – one lane for the public to use and the other specifically for taxis and shuttles.

The airport said the project should be completed by the end of October. Until then, all vehicles are restricted to a single lane to pick people up, which can be a challenge for new visitors like Marilyn Ames.

Ames arrived in Saskatoon from Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. She said it was confusing trying to find a taxi.

“The signs that point to taxi then have another sign that says ‘taxi loading’ out on the further ramp, and I still don’t see any taxis,” she said.

“How can I be so confused with such a small place? I can manage to get through a lot of the world’s largest airports successfully, but I’m having trouble here in Saskatoon.”

Inside the airport, the baggage drop is also getting an upgrade.

People now have to wait in another line to drop off their luggage after tagging it at the airline’s front desk. But the new layout doesn’t seem to be fazing travellers.

One passenger said it was not an inconvenience, another said he didn’t mind waiting once everything was checked in, saying SKYXE usually doesn’t have long wait times.

The baggage drop renovation is expected to be completed next fall.