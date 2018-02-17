The Saskatoon Airport has apologized for long security wait times and is turning to the federal airport security organization for a solution.

“Skyxe Saskatoon Airport is deeply sorry for the significant wait times that passengers are currently experiencing at our airport’s security screening during our peak travel season,” the Saskatoon Airport Authority said in a public statement on Friday.

The Skyxe authority said they have called on CATSA, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, to “remedy this matter.”

CATSA overlooks security screening at all Canadian airports. According to the authority’s 2017 report, CATSA aims to screen 85 per cent of passengers within 15 minutes.

But passengers on social media say they have waited much longer than 15 minutes at Skyxe.

“My flight to Toronto was originally delayed 15 minutes. That changed to one hour thanks to the security lineup,” Julie Graham wrote on Facebook.

Skyxe recommends passengers arrive early for their flight to allow extra time for security screening.