Saskatchewan's year-long pediatric gastroenterologist vacancy has been filled

Saskatchewan kids with gastrointestinal issues are getting a specialist back at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH).

The Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced the recruitment of pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Rabin Persad Tuesday, who will begin practicing in Saskatchewan beginning in October. The province has been without a specialist in this area of children’s health since last April when Dr. Simone Nicol closed her practice. However, interim doctors or locums have stepped in to fill the gap since then.

Danica Ruff shared how much this means to her and her family as her two son’s --12 year old Jaxson and 6 year old Benjamin -- are both being treated for Chron’s Disease.

“This announcement, it means so much to us as a family who relies on the GI program for both of our two of our children. We've been through the program when there has been two doctors, we've been in the program when there's just been one locum,” she said.

Dr. Persad has been at the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton since 2006 and is eager to join the team in Saskatchewan

“I think over the last several years working in Edmonton, we've actually seen a lot of children from Saskatchewan, and getting the opportunity to be a part of something that's going to be sustainable is really exciting,” Dr. Persad said.

When asked about the challenges about recruiting in Saskatchewan, Dr. Persad said it’s not about money.

“Physicians are well compensated in Canada so I don’t think throwing money at people is going to make a difference, I think it’s about the opportunity to make a difference,” he says.

Provincial head of pediatrics Terry Klassen, who took over in April, has been discussing the GI program and ways to make it better into the future with Dr. Persad’s leadership.

“Saskatoon does have a central role to play, but we think of Regina, Prince Albert, Swift Current and the other parts of the province that we need to make sure that care can be provided as close to home as possible,” he said.

Health Minister Everett Hindley said this is a continuation of work to bring more specialists to the province.

“This is the first of many, he's not the lone pediatric gastroenterologist we want to have here. We're going to continue to try to recruit to fill other vacancies,” Hindley said.

In a news release, the SHA said Dr. Persad's addition to the JPCH staff means improved access to in-patient and out-patient services, including pediatric endoscopy procedures and access to on-site consultations. The availability of these services at JPCH will lead to a smaller wait list and a reduction in the need for out-of-province specialist referrals for pediatric gastroenterology patients.