Online and in-person classes at Saskatchewan Polytechnic have been cancelled following a cybersecurity attack on the school.

In a statement, Sask. Polytechnic says it’s taking the matter “very seriously” and is working closely with “industry experts to minimize the extent of the impact."

“There is no reason to conclude at this point that any personal information has been compromised,” the institute’s statement reads.

The school says the first priority is restoring online learning.

Classes have been cancelled until at least Wednesday.

Sask. Polytechnic says its working with “external experts and law enforcement” to assess the extent of the hack.

The school has campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina.

Reporters are expected to be updated on Monday.