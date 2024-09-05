Saskatchewan is full of Instagrammable scenery — if you're game to hike off the beaten path

While the last big weekend of the summer has passed, those in the travel industry say there’s still plenty of things for vacationers to do in Saskatchewan.

The province is rich with locations perfect for your Instagram-worthy photos — especially if you’re game to hike off the well-beaten path.

“Saskatchewan is an active travel province and when I say that, I mean you have to go out and you have to take the time to explore, to have the most incredible experiences. If you're willing to put the effort in, you'll be greatly rewarded,” says travel writer Ashlyn George, who writes the Lost Girl’s Guide to Finding the World.

Saskatchewan likely isn’t top-of-mind for travellers looking for a scenic outdoor experience, but that’s a missed opportunity, according the Saskatchewanderer — a Sask. Tourism travel influencer.

“Our parks are not nearly as busy,” Saskatchewanderer Andrew Hiltz said.

Hiltz has been the tourism ambassador for three years in the province, and he says the two national parks are his top pick for most Instagrammable places. Grasslands National Park in the south has two sections, an east and a west which is home to a herd of bison.

“There are rolling hills and there’s my favourite section … called 70-mile butte because you can see forever with the rolling hills,” Hiltz says.

Grasslands is also his favourite because most of it is backcountry, and Hiltz says you can pitch a tent in most places. There’s also a dark sky preserve with no light pollution, for some of the best star gazing in the world.

His other favourite, Prince Albert National Park, is also full of photo opportunities — like at Boundary Bog, a trail just inside the park boundary that features a boardwalk through the trees.

“You’ll likely see wildlife there, too. If you’re adventurous and into backcountry camping, Grey Owl’s cabin is a super beautiful hike,” he said.

If sand as far as the eye can see is your thing, Saskatchewan has that too.

“The Athabasca Sand Dunes — they're the most northerly dunes in the world. They're the largest sand dunes in Canada,” George said.

Near the towns of Leader and Sceptre there’s also the Great Sand Hills to explore. Sometimes George has seen visitors taking crazy carpets to slide down.

The experts we spoke to say just because it’s the end of tourist season doesn’t mean the adventure should end. Both recommend getting out to see the changing of the leaves.

Just a few are of the recommendations are Echo Valley and Lumsden, as well as the scenic road into Prince Albert National Park.

The town of Lumsden, Sask. offers picturesque views of the Qu'Appelle Valley. (Courtesy: Ashlyn George)

“Adventuring is never over in Saskatchewan. With four distinct seasons, you get to experience every place in a new way throughout the year, four times a year,” she said.

Tourism Saskatchewan also has an explore Saskatchewan photo contest going on that wraps up in the middle of September. They're looking for the most spectacular photos from around the province and there are various prizes up for grabs in different categories.

Grasslands National Park in southwest Saskatchewan (Courtesy: Ashlyn George)