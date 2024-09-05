Saskatchewan is full of Instagrammable scenery — if you're game to hike off the beaten path
While the last big weekend of the summer has passed, those in the travel industry say there’s still plenty of things for vacationers to do in Saskatchewan.
The province is rich with locations perfect for your Instagram-worthy photos — especially if you’re game to hike off the well-beaten path.
“Saskatchewan is an active travel province and when I say that, I mean you have to go out and you have to take the time to explore, to have the most incredible experiences. If you're willing to put the effort in, you'll be greatly rewarded,” says travel writer Ashlyn George, who writes the Lost Girl’s Guide to Finding the World.
Saskatchewan likely isn’t top-of-mind for travellers looking for a scenic outdoor experience, but that’s a missed opportunity, according the Saskatchewanderer — a Sask. Tourism travel influencer.
“Our parks are not nearly as busy,” Saskatchewanderer Andrew Hiltz said.
Hiltz has been the tourism ambassador for three years in the province, and he says the two national parks are his top pick for most Instagrammable places. Grasslands National Park in the south has two sections, an east and a west which is home to a herd of bison.
“There are rolling hills and there’s my favourite section … called 70-mile butte because you can see forever with the rolling hills,” Hiltz says.
Grasslands is also his favourite because most of it is backcountry, and Hiltz says you can pitch a tent in most places. There’s also a dark sky preserve with no light pollution, for some of the best star gazing in the world.
His other favourite, Prince Albert National Park, is also full of photo opportunities — like at Boundary Bog, a trail just inside the park boundary that features a boardwalk through the trees.
“You’ll likely see wildlife there, too. If you’re adventurous and into backcountry camping, Grey Owl’s cabin is a super beautiful hike,” he said.
If sand as far as the eye can see is your thing, Saskatchewan has that too.
“The Athabasca Sand Dunes — they're the most northerly dunes in the world. They're the largest sand dunes in Canada,” George said.
Near the towns of Leader and Sceptre there’s also the Great Sand Hills to explore. Sometimes George has seen visitors taking crazy carpets to slide down.
The experts we spoke to say just because it’s the end of tourist season doesn’t mean the adventure should end. Both recommend getting out to see the changing of the leaves.
Just a few are of the recommendations are Echo Valley and Lumsden, as well as the scenic road into Prince Albert National Park.
The town of Lumsden, Sask. offers picturesque views of the Qu'Appelle Valley. (Courtesy: Ashlyn George)
“Adventuring is never over in Saskatchewan. With four distinct seasons, you get to experience every place in a new way throughout the year, four times a year,” she said.
Tourism Saskatchewan also has an explore Saskatchewan photo contest going on that wraps up in the middle of September. They're looking for the most spectacular photos from around the province and there are various prizes up for grabs in different categories.
Grasslands National Park in southwest Saskatchewan (Courtesy: Ashlyn George)
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Early election 'more likely' Singh says after pulling out of deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down,' and he’s aware that in doing so, an early election is 'more likely.'
Are interest rate cuts a good sign for homeowners, current and future?
As the Bank of Canada cuts its interest rate for the third straight time, one real estate expert shares what the downward trend means for the housing market.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Singh swings for the fences, but why now?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pulled out of a supply and confidence deal with Justin Trudeau. But why now? Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair highlights some possible reasons in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Discord users tipped off FBI last year about suspect in Georgia school shooting, report says
Users of the social media site Discord tipped off the FBI last year about the teenager charged with opening fire at a Georgia high school, a sheriff's report said.
U.S. charges former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Dimitri Simes over work for sanctioned Russian media
The U.S. government has charged a Russian-born U.S. citizen and former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign with working for a sanctioned Russian state television network and laundering the proceeds.
Lawsuit over management of The Stronach Group's wealth settled out of court: company
The Stronach Group says a lawsuit filed by Frank Stronach's son and granddaughter over management of the family business's wealth has been settled out of court.
Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner
Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.
A French woman whose husband is accused of inviting men to rape her testifies in court
A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped while unconscious by other men testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
A 13-foot (and growing) python was seized from a New York home and sent to a zoo
A 13-foot (four-metre) Burmese python was confiscated from an upstate New York man who was keeping the still-growing snake in a small tank, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
-
Regina & District Chamber of Commerce searching for new CEO
The Regina & District Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) is in need of a new CEO as current leader Tony Playter has announced his resignation.
-
Cote First Nation and neighbouring communities address drug crisis through engagement meeting
A group of First Nations are taking the initiative to address the drug crisis happening in their communities through community engagement meetings.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg tech start-up providing a pathway for newcomer software engineers
A team of newcomer software engineers is looking to put Winnipeg on the map as an A.I. hub.
-
Winnipeg man dead, senior hurt after crash on Manitoba roadway
A 42-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a collision on a provincial road in the RM of Ste. Anne.
-
Winnipeg police looking to identify deceased woman
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who died last month.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man facing child porn charges following cross-border investigation: ALERT
An Edmonton man has been charged as part of a cross-border child sex abuse investigation.
-
Man's death in downtown Edmonton parkade 'suspicious': police
While investigating a weapons complaint, Edmonton police officers on Wednesday found a man with fatal injuries in a downtown parkade, they say.
-
See the Oilers practice, meet alumni at Fan Day 2024
Oilers fans will get the chance to see the team practice, enjoy a locker room sale and meet Oilers alumni this month.
Calgary
-
Water usage in Calgary drops, but system still strained
Calgarians might be getting the picture when it comes to water conservation as usage dropped a bit on Wednesday.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Daytime highs will be at least 11 degrees above average this weekend
A building ridge of high pressure situated over southern Alberta and B.C. is providing an infusion of warm air and creating stable weather conditions.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta farmers caught in the middle of Canada, China dispute
Southern Alberta farmers appear to be caught in the middle of a trade war, as the Canadian and Chinese governments face off on the international stage.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class with more financial support options
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
-
Alleged Lethbridge drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying they were called to the home over alleged drug activity more than a dozen times since 2022.
Toronto
-
'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years
An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.
-
Video released of armed home invasion north of Toronto
Video of an armed home invasion in Markham has been released by police as investigators search for four suspects who are believed to have specifically targeted the residence.
-
Ontario corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today
Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace.
Ottawa
-
'We're making some progress': Senators continue talks with NCC on LeBreton Flats arena ahead of Sept. 20 deadline
The Ottawa Senators say they are making "some progress" in talks with the National Capital Commission (NCC) on a deal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, with just over two weeks left to finalize an agreement.
-
Police investigating 'targeted' shooting in Vankleek Hill, Ont. No injuries reported
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after several shots were fired at parked vehicles in the Vankleek Hill area overnight.
-
Ottawa's photo radar cameras issue record number of tickets in 2024, with five months to go
New data shows the 40 photo radar cameras have issued 229,105 tickets in the first six months of 2024. The automated speed enforcement camera program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023, 127,939 tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021.
Montreal
-
Premier Legault to make ministerial 'adjustment' Thursday to replace Fitzgibbon
On Thursday afternoon, Quebec will find out who will inherit the ministerial functions of 'superminister' Pierre Fitzgibbon, who announced his departure from political life Wednesday.
-
No photos of Trudeau on campaign signs in Montreal riding ahead of byelection
One familiar face is conspicuously absent from a federal byelection campaign in Montreal that could have major implications for the Liberal government.
-
'It's starting to look like the end of a regime,' says Liberal leader
As resignations pile up within the Legault government, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says what it sees is "starting to look like the end of a regime."
Vancouver
-
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
-
2 charged in alleged New Westminster kidnapping, assault
Two men have been charged after an alleged kidnapping and assault in New Westminster last month, according to authorities, who are appealing for more information in the case
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
-
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
-
Teens charged after 'senseless and unprovoked' stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a man with major abdominal trauma in New Westminster, B.C.
London
-
Fire in vacant building on Dundas Street
Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, where a deep-seated fire had prompted multiple calls.
-
Boil water advisory in effect from Southwestern Public Health
Health officials at Southwestern Public Health have issued a boil water advisory after bacteria was found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
-
Teen hit by driver while on his way to school
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a driver on the first day of school.
-
Police arrest 13-year-old after six home break and enters in Cambridge
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after six residential break and enters were reported to Waterloo Regional Police.
Northern Ontario
-
Another car hit with rocks thrown by youth on Maley Drive: Sudbury police
There has been a second incident involving youths throwing rocks at cars on Maley Drive in Sudbury, police say.
-
Air Canada’s new check-in rule frustrates travellers, causing delays and missed flights
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to check-in at least one hour before their departure time for domestic flights as of Wednesday.
-
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The 14-year-old suspect in the fatal mass shooting at a Winder, Ga., high school has been identified as Colt Gray, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at an afternoon news conference.
Atlantic
-
One man sent to hospital following shooting in Halifax's north end, police looking for suspect
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the city’s north end Thursday morning.
-
2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
-
N.S. retreat not only offers a peaceful stay, but an up-close look at Scottish Highland cows
A picturesque retreat in Nova Scotia’s Hants County promises to provide a peaceful place for people to recharge all while enjoying their natural surroundings.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.