Sask. youth step up to help after Halloween display vandalized

Prince Albert youth have stepped in to help a family whose Halloween decorations were vandalized.

Gavin Moccasin his family have been decorating their home for roughly six years. He rushed outside when he heard a "popping" sound coming from his front lawn and saw his inflatable decorations had been slashed.

"I grabbed some tape and I came out and started trying to save them,” explains Moccasin. He says it caused $1,000 worth of damage.

Members of the Prince Albert Indian and Metis Friendship Centre’s youth program heard about the situation and wanted to help. The youth donated $500 to the family.

“We just got a surprise phone call saying that the Friendship Centre has something for you guys and they were going to pop in one day and present it,” said Moccasin.

According to Anna Stene, program director at the centre, it was their youth representative Jacob Peters who had the idea help pay for the damages.

“We try to push them to be part of the community and that was something that popped into their heads and they said ‘let's do this’,” said Stene.

Moccasin says this is just one example of the youth’s contributions to the community.

“It brought our spirits back and made us think that there are good people out there,” Moccasin said.