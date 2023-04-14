Sask. workplace deaths increase in 2022

Workplace fatalities in Saskatchewan increased in 2022, according to the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB).

In 2022, there were 39 workplace fatalities compared to 31 in 2021, which represents an increase of 25.81 per cent, WCB said in a news release.

“It is so tragic that 39 workers in Saskatchewan had their lives cut short because of a work-related injury. The impact of losing a loved one is felt most at home, but that devastating impact also extends into our communities and our province,” WCB chair Gord Dobrowolsky said.

The deaths happened in a variety of industries, the release said, 16 of which were asbestos exposure and six others due to vehicle crashes, WCB said.

“Without question, we must continue to work together to make workplaces in Saskatchewan safe. It’s only together that we can create safe workplaces where lives are never at risk and loved ones always return home safely,” Dobrowolsky said.

WCB statistics show that total injury rates declined by five per cent in 2022. Since 2009, total injuries at work have decreased by over 50 per cent, the release said.

“Despite a decline in the Total injury rate, we must continue promoting workplace safety so that every worker comes home safe at the end of the day,” Don Morgan, minister responsible for the WCB said.

Ninety per cent of Saskatchewan workplaces had zero injuries or fatalities in 2022, WCB said.

Time loss claims also increased in 2022 to 8,148 from 7,963 in 2021, according to the release.

“As a province, we have a shared goal to eliminate workplace injuries. We have seen improvements in our total injury rate, which means more workers have remained safe on the job,” Dobrowolsky said. “I look forward to the day when Saskatchewan has no fatalities and the lowest injury rate in the country.”

The WCB created a five-year Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy to address the issue, the release said.