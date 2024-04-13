Sask. woman wins life-changing $1.25M Jackpot

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is raising a glass to Karrie Kkailther of Fond du Lac, the lucky winner of a staggering $1,254,350.87 jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT game.

Kkailther hit the grand prize on April 9 while playing at the Travelodge Hotel in Saskatoon.

“I was shocked and confused,” she said. “I didn’t know how much I won – I had to run to my boyfriend to ask how much it really was.”

Even a few days later, the win feels surreal for Kkailther. “I’m still shocked it’s real.”

Kkailther said she hasn’t made any big plans for her windfall, but she has a few ideas to get started.

“I’d like to invest and look at houses,” she said. “I’d also like to help my family grow.”

Vault Breaker is a popular wide-area progressive game that links over 4,200 VLTs across Saskatchewan. It boasts three mystery jackpots: a province-wide grand prize (minimum $500,000), a regional major jackpot (minimum $5,000), and a local site jackpot (minimum $100). Any of these jackpots can be triggered while playing Vault Breaker.

This win marks the 42nd time the province-wide grand jackpot has been awarded since 2017, bringing the total winnings to $39,993,143.72. As for Vault Breaker, the grand prize resets back to $500,000, ready to be won again.