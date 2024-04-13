SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. woman wins life-changing $1.25M Jackpot

    Kkailther hit the grand prize on April 9 while playing at the Travelodge Hotel in Saskatoon. (Photo: supplied) Kkailther hit the grand prize on April 9 while playing at the Travelodge Hotel in Saskatoon. (Photo: supplied)
    Share

    The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is raising a glass to Karrie Kkailther of Fond du Lac, the lucky winner of a staggering $1,254,350.87 jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT game.

    Kkailther hit the grand prize on April 9 while playing at the Travelodge Hotel in Saskatoon.

    “I was shocked and confused,” she said. “I didn’t know how much I won – I had to run to my boyfriend to ask how much it really was.”

    Even a few days later, the win feels surreal for Kkailther. “I’m still shocked it’s real.”

    Kkailther said she hasn’t made any big plans for her windfall, but she has a few ideas to get started.

    “I’d like to invest and look at houses,” she said. “I’d also like to help my family grow.”

    Vault Breaker is a popular wide-area progressive game that links over 4,200 VLTs across Saskatchewan. It boasts three mystery jackpots: a province-wide grand prize (minimum $500,000), a regional major jackpot (minimum $5,000), and a local site jackpot (minimum $100). Any of these jackpots can be triggered while playing Vault Breaker.

    This win marks the 42nd time the province-wide grand jackpot has been awarded since 2017, bringing the total winnings to $39,993,143.72. As for Vault Breaker, the grand prize resets back to $500,000, ready to be won again.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News