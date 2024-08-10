Sask. woman runs to raise mental health awareness

SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)
    Ten kilometers north, south, east, and west wrapped together in a ten-kilometer loop. The route was meant to resemble a medicine wheel.

    Rhonda Thomas, an indigenous Pelican Lake resident, ran a total of 50 kilometers across Saskatoon for a cause.

    On Saturday, Rhonda ran to raise awareness for mental health and addictions.

    "I was doing it for myself at first. I come from a background of addictions, a teen pregnancy, domestic violence. I lost my way at grade six, I now teach grade six, and I want to show my students that it's possible," said Thomas.

    Her message is that no matter the issue, to keep on pushing. She says her run is symbolic of this.

    "Let me tell you, when I was at 40 kilometers today I really wanted to give up, but you know I kept telling myself not to give up, and to just keep going. That's what I want to promote to the students," said Thomas.

    Not just to her students, Thomas hopes to reach out to the rest of Saskatoon, to share her message.

    "Running is a mindset, if you are able to put yourself in the mind of 'I am going to do this, I can finish this there is no pain' your body can actually handle a whole lot," continued Thomas

    She says the payoff is worth it.

    "About 47 kilometers when I was on the other side of the river, I felt amazing," said Thomas.

    Her run finalized at Kiwanis Park where Thomas, her friends, and supporters hosted a powwow to celebrate.

