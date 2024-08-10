Sask. woman runs to raise mental health awareness

Ten kilometers north, south, east, and west wrapped together in a ten-kilometer loop. The route was meant to resemble a medicine wheel.

Rhonda Thomas, an indigenous Pelican Lake resident, ran a total of 50 kilometers across Saskatoon for a cause.

On Saturday, Rhonda ran to raise awareness for mental health and addictions.

"I was doing it for myself at first. I come from a background of addictions, a teen pregnancy, domestic violence. I lost my way at grade six, I now teach grade six, and I want to show my students that it's possible," said Thomas.

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

Her message is that no matter the issue, to keep on pushing. She says her run is symbolic of this.

"Let me tell you, when I was at 40 kilometers today I really wanted to give up, but you know I kept telling myself not to give up, and to just keep going. That's what I want to promote to the students," said Thomas.

Not just to her students, Thomas hopes to reach out to the rest of Saskatoon, to share her message.

"Running is a mindset, if you are able to put yourself in the mind of 'I am going to do this, I can finish this there is no pain' your body can actually handle a whole lot," continued Thomas

She says the payoff is worth it.

"About 47 kilometers when I was on the other side of the river, I felt amazing," said Thomas.

Her run finalized at Kiwanis Park where Thomas, her friends, and supporters hosted a powwow to celebrate.