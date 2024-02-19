SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. woman charged with murder after fatal fight

    La Loche
    Share

    A 58-year-old La Loche woman faces a second-degree murder charge following an altercation in the northwestern Saskatchewan village on Thursday.

    On Thursday around 4:45 p.m., paramedics called officers from the La Loche RCMP detachment to the scene of a fight that resulted in the hospitalization of a 42-year-old woman.

    The following day, the woman succumbed to her injuries in a Saskatoon hospital. Police say her next of kin have been notified and victim services were offered to the family.

    Officers from the RCMP’s major crimes section have taken over the investigation, and charged 58-year-old Glenda Piche in the killing.

    Piche is scheduled to appear in court in La Loche on Feb. 20.

    La Loche is located just under 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News