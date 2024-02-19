Sask. woman charged with murder after fatal fight
A 58-year-old La Loche woman faces a second-degree murder charge following an altercation in the northwestern Saskatchewan village on Thursday.
On Thursday around 4:45 p.m., paramedics called officers from the La Loche RCMP detachment to the scene of a fight that resulted in the hospitalization of a 42-year-old woman.
The following day, the woman succumbed to her injuries in a Saskatoon hospital. Police say her next of kin have been notified and victim services were offered to the family.
Officers from the RCMP’s major crimes section have taken over the investigation, and charged 58-year-old Glenda Piche in the killing.
Piche is scheduled to appear in court in La Loche on Feb. 20.
La Loche is located just under 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
