Sask. woman charged with impaired driving in collision that killed two Alberta women

The RCMP says a 32-year-old Saskatchewan woman has been charged with criminal negligence and impaired driving after causing a fatal collision in the wrong lane of Highway 11.

Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment were called to the scene of the collision, on Highway 11 one kilometre north of Dundurn, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say a truck was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway and collided with an SUV. The driver and passenger of the SUV were declared dead at the scene. They’ve been identified as a 50-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman from Lake Isle, Alberta.

The RCMP said their families have been notified.

Two children who were passengers in the truck sustained injuries the RCMP describes as non-life-threatening and were taken to hospital for treatment. The driver, 32-year-old Brittany Barry from the RM of Blucher, was not injured.

Barry faces charges for impaired driving causing death and bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm, and four counts of criminal negligence.

The RCMP says investigators believe there are witnesses to the collision who they have not spoken to. Anyone who witnessed the crash at the scene and hasn’t yet talked to police is asked to call the Saskatoon detachment.