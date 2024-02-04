Sask. Viterra workers say company pulled 'switcheroo' on negotiated wage increase
The union representing Viterra workers across Saskatchewan says their employer has failed to follow through on its promised wage increases, weeks after they voted in its final contract offer.
The Grain and General Services Union (GSU) locals one and two voted in favour of a new collective agreement with Viterra on Jan. 19, which put an end to its legal strike position announced on Jan. 2.
GSU says the offer included a 4.5 per cent wage increase backdated to Jan. 1 2023, but its members have not yet seen the promised pay bump.
GSU general secretary Steve Torgerson alleges the company has even opted to exclude members it feels aren’t eligible.
“I reached out to Viterra several times this week, and today received a response from Viterra that they believe that the 4.5 per cent increase, not based on any individual performance, will only apply to those using the company’s pay for performance eligibility criteria,” Torgerson said in a press release on Friday.
The union says about 25 per cent of its members are affected by the move, and that it’s looking into all available options to enforce the agreement as its members understood it.
“Members voted on the company’s final offer based on what it contained, and for the company to pull a switcheroo is disappointing. Throughout 15 months of negotiations we’ve reiterated the members’ desire for their employer to acknowledge their efforts at work and respect their home life. This action seems to suggest that Viterra is indifferent to its employees,” Torgerson said.
The two locals represent Viterra workers at facilities across the province as well as the head office staff in Regina.
Viterra is an international agri-business that was formed in 2007 when the iconic Saskatchewan Wheat Pool merged with Agricore United that handles and markets grain, along with other agricultural products.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter parts of the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Entering the job market during a recession can leave lasting scars on a workers' career and earnings: report
Getting your first job during a recession can have a long-lasting effect on young workers trying to break into the labour market, with earnings impacts persisting for years, according to a report from TD economists.
How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP's dominant front-runner
The story of how Donald Trump became his party's likely nominee for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening -- however brief -- when the GOP could have moved beyond him but didn't.
Two dead, three more in hospital following a house fire in a remote First Nation community
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
After new U.S. strikes hitting Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast
Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating bases for Iranian commandos. The warning came just after the U.S. and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
-
Sask. Viterra workers say company pulled 'switcheroo' on negotiated wage increase
The union representing Viterra workers across Saskatchewan says their employer has failed to follow through on its promised wage increases, weeks after they voted in its final contract offer.
-
Moose Jaw podiatrist says patients facing unnecessary specialist referral delays
A Moose Jaw podiatrist believes his patients are facing unnecessary delays in referrals to health care specialists. Current rules require podiatry patients to visit a family doctor to complete the referral process.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged after Winnipeg bus driver assaulted
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
-
Winnipeg police make impaired driving arrest after crash involving ambulance
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday following a crash that severely damaged an ambulance.
-
Dozens take part in world’s longest-running racquetball tournament in Winnipeg
The world’s longest-running racquetball tournament is on in Winnipeg this weekend.
Calgary
-
Vehicle rollover on 14th Street as relentless snow turns Calgary streets into slippery mess
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
-
2 in police custody after 3 attempted carjackings early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary
Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.
-
Hundreds of Albertans protest ‘uninformed’ provincial gender policies
Hundreds of Albertans took to the streets in Calgary and Edmonton Saturday to show their support for the transgender community.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds protest UCP's gender policies, call narrative 'misinformed, untrue and unjust'
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Old Strathcona Saturday to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
'I'm really proud': Teens assist cancer research with basketball tournament
Hundreds of young students were in Edmonton Saturday for one of the largest Junior High School basketball tournaments in Western Canada.
-
2 in police custody after 3 attempted carjackings early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary
Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE The FIFA World Cup match schedule will be released today. How many games will Toronto host?
Later today we’ll know the 2026 FIFA World Cup match schedule, and exactly how many games will take place on Toronto turf.
-
Cyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision in Scarborough
A cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a van in Scarborough on Saturday evening, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
-
Kanata man charged with impaired driving after hitting guardrail, injuring passenger
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old Kanata man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 early Sunday morning.
-
Injured hiker rescued from west Ottawa trail after fall
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped rescue an injured hiker from a west Ottawa trail on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'With a heavy heart' Canucks announce passing of team dog Ryp
Ryp, the four-legged member of the Vancouver Canucks, who quickly became a fan and player favourite, has died.
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
-
Vancouver Park Board to consider legal challenge to mayor's attempt to abolish it
The Vancouver Park Board is poised to consider seeking legal advice on mounting a court challenge to the mayor's attempt to eliminate it.
Montreal
-
Announcement on 'lasting solution' to Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof coming
The City of Montreal called the upcoming announcement regarding repairs to the Olympic Stadium (Big-O) 'great news,' with at least one news agency reporting that the damaged roof and ring will be replaced.
-
Quebec going ahead with out-of-province tuition hikes despite advisory body concern
Quebec is moving forward with a plan to hike tuition for out-of-province Canadian students by about 30 per cent, despite a letter from a government-mandated advisory committee urging them to reconsider.
-
Montreal police investigating 3rd stabbing in past 2 days
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a third stabbing in the past two days, with two attacks appearing to be attempted armed robberies.
Vancouver Island
-
Cryptocurrency exchange operated as Ponzi scheme, B.C. regulator alleges
B.C.'s financial markets regulator is accusing three now-dissolved companies and their sole director of fraud related to the "operation of a purported crypto asset trading platform."
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker who ignored 'cease and desist' order fined $50K
A B.C. man who operated as an unregistered mortgage broker for more than two years has been fined $50,000 by a provincial regulator.
-
Vancouver Island pair arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Mounties in Sooke say they arrested two people after a member of the public alerted them to suspected drug trafficking in the community earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter parts of the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
-
New Brunswick super-fan gets one in a lifetime experience at U2 concert: 'I still can’t believe it happened'
Jesse Little from Blacks Harbour, N.B., got up-close-and-personal with Bono during a recent U2 concert in Vegas when the singing came off the stage right to his seat
-
Marathon snowstorm continues Sunday into Monday for the Maritimes
As parts of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island report snow amounts of 30 to 60 cm already down, there is more to come over the next few days.
Northern Ontario
-
Two dead, three more in hospital following a house fire in a remote First Nation community
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
-
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
-
Citizens organize own search for missing Sudbury councillor
Dozens of volunteer head off in all parts of the city and beyond as part of a citizens search team looking for missing Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.
London
-
More than 1,000 manufacturing jobs unfilled in London, Ont. area: CME
New data is revealing that more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs in the London are going unfilled — and with the arrival of new manufacturing facilities in the near future, the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters fears the problem will get worse.
-
'No improvements without investment': London Transit appeals to public for additional funding
A new campaign from the London Transit Commission is gaining attention with the transit authority asking Londoners to contact their local councillor for additional funding because 'transit improvements are at stake.'
-
Pedestrian struck in 'serious' collision Saturday
Just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Wellington Road and Baseline Road.