Sask. Viterra workers say company pulled 'switcheroo' on negotiated wage increase

The union representing Viterra workers across Saskatchewan says their employer has failed to follow through on its promised wage increases, weeks after they voted in its final contract offer.

The Grain and General Services Union (GSU) locals one and two voted in favour of a new collective agreement with Viterra on Jan. 19, which put an end to its legal strike position announced on Jan. 2.

GSU says the offer included a 4.5 per cent wage increase backdated to Jan. 1 2023, but its members have not yet seen the promised pay bump.

GSU general secretary Steve Torgerson alleges the company has even opted to exclude members it feels aren’t eligible.

“I reached out to Viterra several times this week, and today received a response from Viterra that they believe that the 4.5 per cent increase, not based on any individual performance, will only apply to those using the company’s pay for performance eligibility criteria,” Torgerson said in a press release on Friday.

The union says about 25 per cent of its members are affected by the move, and that it’s looking into all available options to enforce the agreement as its members understood it.

“Members voted on the company’s final offer based on what it contained, and for the company to pull a switcheroo is disappointing. Throughout 15 months of negotiations we’ve reiterated the members’ desire for their employer to acknowledge their efforts at work and respect their home life. This action seems to suggest that Viterra is indifferent to its employees,” Torgerson said.

The two locals represent Viterra workers at facilities across the province as well as the head office staff in Regina.

Viterra is an international agri-business that was formed in 2007 when the iconic Saskatchewan Wheat Pool merged with Agricore United that handles and markets grain, along with other agricultural products.