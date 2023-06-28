Sask. town on track to pop world record for people wearing inflatable dino costumes

Business owners in Dundurn looking at breaking a Guinness World Record on Canada Day say they’ve had a phenomenal response.

Big Murs Tavern and Grill owner Gary Grady told CTV News he wanted to set a world record for the most number of people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes.

“This event has taken off, like we never actually thought it would get this big, which we are extremely thankful for,” Gary’s wife Sharon said.

“We have 1,000 people pre-registered. Now, that's not saying that everybody's going to show up, but the pre-registration was just kind of so we could have numbers.”

She said they had to cut off registration when they hit the 1,000 mark.

“I think the last world record was 384 people. And if we have 1,000 people registered, we're gonna blow it out of the water.”

Sharon said they were still working on setting things up for this weekend.

“At five o'clock we're all going to kind of line up, we’ll have the streets blocked off,” she said.

“We have some music, so we all can dance around, and there's gonna be drone footage of the whole day.”

She said they were getting excited about the event.

She said Gary came up with the idea one night after watching some videos of similar events.

“It kind of just snowballed from there. He saw something, saw a video and he put it on his mind and that's what Gary does.”

Gary Grady told CTV News it's been a lifelong dream to break a world record and believes this might be his moment.

"It's just a personal thing of mine. When I grew up as a kid, my parents always bought me the Guinness Book of World Records for Christmas and I always wanted to somehow be part of it."

With files from Josh Lynn