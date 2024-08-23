Sask. town fined $175,000 after worker fatally injured

The Town of Kindersley has been fined $175,000 after a worker was fatally injured when entering a sewer manhole.

The town pleaded guilty in Kindersley Provincial Court on Aug. 13.

The court imposed a fine of $125,000, along with a $50,000 surcharge, bringing the total penalty to $175,000. Four other charges related to the incident were dropped.

The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on Aug. 30, 2022, in Kindersley.

The town of Kindersley is located along Highway 7, a primary highway linking Calgary, Alta. and Saskatoon.