SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. town fined $175,000 after worker fatally injured

    (Photo: pexels) (Photo: pexels)
    Share

    The Town of Kindersley has been fined $175,000 after a worker was fatally injured when entering a sewer manhole.

    The town pleaded guilty in Kindersley Provincial Court on Aug. 13.

    The court imposed a fine of $125,000, along with a $50,000 surcharge, bringing the total penalty to $175,000. Four other charges related to the incident were dropped.

    The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on Aug. 30, 2022, in Kindersley.

    The town of Kindersley is located along Highway 7, a primary highway linking Calgary, Alta. and Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News