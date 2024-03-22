Sask. teachers to pause extracurriculars for full week heading into Easter break

SASKATOON
    Saskatchewan teachers’ job action will continue next week with a provincewide four day pause of extracurricular activities heading into the Easter break for students.

    Noon-hour supervision will also be pulled on Monday (March 25) by six local teachers’ associations, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said in a news release Friday.

    “For weeks we have made it clear that job action would escalate if government continued its refusal to negotiate or agree to binding arbitration on class size and complexity – the issue that is most important to teachers,” STF president Samantha Becotte said in the release.

    Teachers staged a provicewide daylong strike on Wednesday when the province revealed its budget, with thousands showing up at the Saskatchewan Legislative building to protest while others picketed at various sites around Saskatchewan.

    Teachers also paused extracurricular activities for Thursday and Friday this week which resulted in the cancellation of the province’s high school provincial basketball championship Hoopla, and the early end to a large band festival in Regina.

    Saskatchewan unveiled what it called a record education budget on Wednesday, with $3.3 billion set aside for the Ministry of Education for the upcoming fiscal year.

    The province said of that amount, $2.2 billion will be provided to school divisions across Saskatchewan.

    Specifically set aside for classroom supports will be $356.6 million, according to the province.

    The STF however wants the funding promises to be part of a new deal, saying if the province is serious about this funding to make it part of its offer in a new contract.

    The federation is also asking that classroom size and complexity be brought to the bargaining table. The province is adamant those topics don’t belong there.

    The two sides also have opposite opinions on bringing in a third party arbitrator, with the province declining to agree to that option at this time.

    Saskatchewan’s teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023. The two sides began bargaining in May of 2023, however it’s not believed the two sides have sat down to negotiate since early February when a second impasse was declared by the STF.

    Monday’s withdrawal of noon-hour supervision will be for all schools in the following divisions:

    • Holy Family Catholic
    • Holy Trinity Catholic
    • North East School Division
    • Prairie Spirit School Division
    • Saskatchewan Rivers and Prince Albert Catholic divisions
    • All schools in Saskatchewan Rivers and Prince Albert Catholic school divisions.

