Sask. teachers expand strike action set for Friday, include three more divisions

Teachers in Lloydminster schools and those working in Horizon School Division will join strike actions on Friday, March 22.

In a news release Monday evening, the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) announced that all schools within Lloydminster Public, Lloydminster Catholic and Horizon School Division will be affected by the latest rotating strike.

The job action is in addition to a withdrawal of extracurricular activities on March 21 and March 22 province wide – which is expected to result in the cancellation of “Hoopla” basketball provincials in Moose Jaw and has resulted in the cancellation of the last two days of the Downtowners Optimist Band Festival in Regina.

Thousands of teachers are expected to picket in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building as the province announces its provincial budget for 2024-25 on Wednesday.

With the addition of Friday’s strike – Saskatchewan teachers are set to finish their tenth week of job action.

Educators first gathered on the picket lines on Jan. 16 and strike actions since then have varied from province wide, rotating, and the withdrawal of extracurricular activities.

Bargaining between the STF and the Government Trustee Bargaining Committee began in May of 2023. Teachers have been with without a contract since August of last year.

The main point of contention in negotiations has been the inclusion of measures to deal with classroom size and complexity issues. The STF have declared impasses in negotiations in November and February.

On March 6, Premier Scott Moe made a pre-budget announcement – vowing to increase the education operating budget by $180 million.

The STF vowed it would not return to the bargaining table following the announcement – demanding the funding promises were included in a new collective agreement.