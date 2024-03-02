SASKATOON
    Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday

    Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.

    The one-day job action is in addition to the previously announced countdown ahead of a province-wide withdrawal of extracurricular activities scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said in a release Saturday morning.

    By law, 48 hours' notice is required for job action. However, the STF is providing extra time to allow families to make arrangements.

    Withdrawal of noon-hour supervision means STF members will not be available to supervise students who are eating lunch at school or taking part in noon-hour activities.

    The following local associations will be affected by Tuesday’s pause of noon-hour supervision:

    - Chinook Teachers’ Association – All schools in Chinook School Division

    - Horizon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Horizon School Division

    - Northern Area Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northern Lights School Division

    - North West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northwest School Division

    - Prairie Spirit Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Spirit School Division

    - Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Valley School Division

    - Prince Albert and Area Teachers’ Association – All schools in Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division

    - Sun West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Sun West School Division

    Teachers and the province remain at odds over a new contract after a second impasse was declared by the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) in February.

    On Friday, STF announced that Sask. teachers will picket at the legislative building on Monday as part of a one-day rotating strike.

    STF said teachers from various school divisions will gather in front of the legislative building as spring gets underway.

