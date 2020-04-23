SASKATOON -- Glen Smith has been teaching for more than 30 years, but in all that time he’s never had to teach from his own basement through YouTube.

“I really did get kind of upset and almost very down,” the Lucky Lake school teacher said about the news that school was cancelled in mid-March.

“I’m used to making YouTube movies, I’ve done it for 10 years. For me, I wanted the experience of actually teaching, because that what I miss.”

With his know-how and his self-proclaimed goofiness, Smith realized that he was still able to reach out to his students.

Smith was able to continue with his curriculum, but with a bit of a fun twist. He began using props, green-screen backgrounds and his personality to teach his students in a way he felt would keep them coming back.

Through feedback and the assignments he’s getting he knows what he is doing is working so far for his students.

Smith loves working on the videos, but says nothing can replace the face-to-face he has every day at school.

He hopes to be back in the class in September to bring his goofy antics to his students in person.