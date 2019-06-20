

Saskatchewan’s corrections ministry has a plan to tackle contraband in the provinces jails that would begin with x-rays and end in the john.

According to the ministry, around $1 million set aside in the provincial budget will help a plan move forward meant to help cut down on contraband coming into jails.

Currently, via a tender, the ministry says it is in the market for whole-body x-ray scanners that detect contraband that may be hidden “inside body cavities.”

Also, the ministry is looking to purchase a “drug toilet system” that would capture contraband after it’s “expelled from an offender.”

The ministry says the toilet system would need to be able to separate contraband from “bodily fluids or substances” and sanitize it, so it can be safely inspected by staff.

The bidding process ends on June 27.