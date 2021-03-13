SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan surpassed 100,000 total COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, the government announced in a release.

There were 1,624 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, bringing the total number of vaccines given to 100,195.

The new total of COVID-19 doses on Saturday were administered in the following regions:

North West (237)

North Central (298)

Saskatoon (474)

Central East (63)

Regina (400)

South East (152)

Of the total doses given, 71,166 were first doses and 29,029 were second doses, according to the provincial government's website.

The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 20,944 total doses given, including 14,102 first doses and 6,842 second doses.Regina is in a close second with 17,980 doses given.

The two cities make up 38 per cent of the total vaccine doses distributed throughout Saskatchewan.

As of Saturday there are 30,522 people who are positive with COVID-19, 133 are in the ICU. 28.648 have recovered and 405 people have died.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) also announced anyone 72-years of age or older can book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of 8 a.m. on Sunday.