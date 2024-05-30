Sask. students awarded post-secondary funding for leadership and Indigenous scholarship

Three students from Saskatoon won prestigious national scholarships from TD for this year’s community leadership and Indigenous programs.

Lucy Stobbe from Bishop James Mahoney High School is among the 20 recipients of the community leadership program.

“With this scholarship, I can fulfill my dreams and go to a post-secondary where I can graduate bilingual while studying environmental science and public policy at the University of Ottawa,” she told CTV News.

These scholarships aim to recognize students who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to community leadership and provide students from Indigenous communities with financial support to explore the benefits of a post-secondary education, according to a statement from TD.

The 17-year-old Stobbe was recognized for her commitment to the community by organizing a city-wide cycling safety rally.

“When I see a problem within a community, I know that my duty and my job as a citizen is to do the best I can too fix the situation. I hope to use my education to better the community, in different ways. With a double major in environmental studies and public policy with a potential for a master's in law, I hope to use my job to better our country and be a leader in our great nation,” she said.

Recipients of the scholarships will receive up to $70,000 for tuition and living expenses, as well as opportunities for paid summer employment at TD, peer networking, and mentorship.

Valeria Bozark, a bi-racial indigenous mother from the Dene Tha’ First Nations, is one of the 25 recipients of the scholarship for Indigenous peoples.

She says after graduation she plans to return home and work for the North Peace Tribal Council.

“My community is already making differences for our nation by doing culture camps and revitalizing our Dene Slavey language. I just want to be part of these activities and to learn for myself,” she said.

“I am the stranger and the one who has not grown up in my community amongst my family and community members due to being a 60's Scooper. I have much to learn about my language and culture.”

For Kate Young, who is approaching her third year of the Bachelor of Indigenous Social Work program at First Nations University of Canada (FNUC), the scholarship grants her the capacity to dedicate more time to her studies.

“Ultimately, the support from this scholarship will be instrumental in achieving my long-term goal of launching an Indigenous consulting firm focused on reconciliation action plans, thus allowing me to contribute to meaningful societal change,’ she said.

The 24-year-old Young grew up in Lac La Ronge, where she witnessed challenges faced by the Indigenous community

She says these experiences inspired her to pursue a career in social work.

“My education in Indigenous social work equips me with the knowledge and skills to address social issues with cultural sensitivity and efficacy,” she said.

Young says her long-term goal is to launch an Indigenous consulting firm that focuses on crafting reconciliation action plans, assisting organizations in responding meaningfully to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action.

According to TD, 580 Canadian high school students have received scholarships for community leadership since 1995. The Indigenous scholarship program launched in 2022.