SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Rush drafted three players from Saskatchewan’s Junior A Swat, during this weekend’s National Lacrosse League (NLL) entry draft.

In the fourth round of Saturday’s draft Derek Keenan, general manager of the Rush selected left-forward Troy Gutowski, 60th overall from the Saskatchewan Swat Junior A club. In the fifth-round the Rush selected left-defenceman Keegan White, 75th overall, also representing the Swat.

In the sixth and final round of the entry draft, the Rush took Jordan Tabin, 89th overall and the third pick from the Swat.

With two first-round picks the Rush selected Jake Boudreau from Brampton Jr. A and Ryan Barnable from Whitby Jr. A with the seventh and eighth picks.

Mackenzie Burke, Ethan Forgave and Mason Kamminga were also selected by the Rush.

The NLL season was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is set to resume play this winter, according to the team's website.