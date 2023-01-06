Sask. residents stuck in Mexico amid Cartel violence

Two couples from Spiritwood were on their way to watch the World Junior Gold Medal game in the city of Mazatlan Sinaloa when they found out about the violence erupting in the community.

“We were walking on the beach where more of the locals are and we noticed, boy there sure are not very many people here,” said Jason Gaboury.

Gaboury, his wife, and another couple from Spiritwood arrived where they were supposed to catch the game and noticed it was closed.

“We talked to a few of the locals and they said 'Oh ya, no. Cartel shooting.’”

Eventually, they were able to find a place to catch the game, noticing heavy police and army presences on their way there.

“The one gas station there were two big carriers, of military personnel. We asked the cab driver ‘What was going on?’ And he said, ‘Well, in case El Chapo guys come in to get gas then we can arrest them.”’

After making their way back to the resort, their internet came back on, informing them of the magnitude of the situation.

“We started getting the emails that you should be sheltering in place from our Canadian government. The Rio (their resort) did not let us know anything of this. We found out all on our own,” he said.

He has heard a rumour of a bus being burned by the airport while also seeing Naval ships from their hotel balcony.

Gaboury and his wife were supposed to flyout on Friday, but he says that the flight has been cancelled due to the recent crime in the area.

According to Gaboury, the earliest he’ll be leaving there is Sunday.