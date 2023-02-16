Sask. researchers testing novel treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

University of Saskatchewan (U of S) researchers are running clinical trials on a new treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

U of S professors Ron Geyer and Andrew Kirk with the college of medicine will lead the team, according to the university’s website.

Geyer told CTV News the trials would be advancing work done by the Center for Molecular Immunology in Cuba.

“They've done about a decade's worth of preclinical in the test tube and animal work on the drug.”

He described the results as impressive.

“That inspired us to continue to work with them to test it out in Canada and bring it here to do trials in Canada for particular patients in Saskatchewan.”

The therapy revolves around NeuroEPO, which according to the university website is “a recombinant form of the naturally produced erythropoietin protein which prevents neuron cell death and promotes the growth and communication of neurons in the brain.”

It’s administered in the patient’s nose where it reaches the brain faster than if it needed to be metabolized in the liver, the website said.

Geyer said the results of the trials done so far showed that 54 per cent of those taking the medication increased cognitive function compared with the control group where 82 per cent decreased cognitive function.

“It's definitely extremely exciting results,” he said.

In the trial, patients will take the medication three times a week for a year. Something Geyer said could mean the trial will last up to two years.

“Not everybody starts at the same time. So I'm going to say hopefully two maybe a little bit longer depending on the recruitment.”

The trials are the next step in getting the drug approved for wider use in Canada, Geyer said.

“If this proves out, then there'll be a larger phase three study which will be the pivotal trial that Health Canada will need to give you regulatory approval to market that drug. So it'll still be three to five years away.”