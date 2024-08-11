Sask. RCMP searching for two armed robbery suspects in vehicle stolen from Edmonton
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two armed suspects believed to be driving a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Camry.
On Saturday at around 3 p.m., Cut Knife RCMP responded to a report of a theft at a local business on Frontage Road where two men fled without paying for fuel.
Police say a witness followed the two suspects to Sweetgrass First Nation area where the duo pulled over and proceeded to point a gun at the witness.
No injuries were reported.
Police believe the suspects are driving a silver 2017 Toyota Camry with the Alberta license plate E16 163, stolen from Edmonton on Aug. 7.
(Photo: RCMP)
The suspects are described as South Asian males with thin builds, trimmed beards, and medium complexions. One is approximately 6’0” tall with curly hair.
Investigators determined the suspects were also involved in an armed robbery that took place in Leduc, Alta. earlier on Saturday. Battlefords RCMP later spotted the suspect vehicle on Sweetgrass First Nation but were unable to stop it.
If you see the suspects or the vehicle, police are warning residents not to approach them and call 310-RCMP.
Police say they continue to investigate and will notify the public if there is an imminent risk to public safety.
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC says
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.
Chinese mystery snails invading Quebec lakes by the thousands
Residents in Rawdon, Que., just north of Montreal, have noticed that there is an increasing number of invasive Chinese mystery snails in and around bodies of water in the area.
The strongest meteor shower of the year is about to peak. Here’s how to watch
Visible annually from mid-July to September 1, the Perseid meteor shower is set to peak between Sunday and before dawn Monday. NASA shares some tips for viewing the Perseids.
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Police arrest a man climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony
French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change
Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.
Hamas leader Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal, mediators say, but Netanyahu’s stance unclear
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal — at least, that’s the message Egyptian and Qatari mediators have conveyed to Israeli officials in recent days ahead of a critical summit later this week, an Israeli source familiar with the matter said.
Who won at the box office this weekend? The Reynolds-Lively household
In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box-office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners. The weekend also featured a high-priced flop. 'Borderland' launched with a paltry US$8.8 million for Lionsgate.
