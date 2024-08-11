Sask. RCMP searching for two armed robbery suspects in vehicle stolen from Edmonton

SASKATOON
    Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two armed suspects believed to be driving a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Camry.

    On Saturday at around 3 p.m., Cut Knife RCMP responded to a report of a theft at a local business on Frontage Road where two men fled without paying for fuel.

    Police say a witness followed the two suspects to Sweetgrass First Nation area where the duo pulled over and proceeded to point a gun at the witness.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police believe the suspects are driving a silver 2017 Toyota Camry with the Alberta license plate E16 163, stolen from Edmonton on Aug. 7.

    (Photo: RCMP)

    The suspects are described as South Asian males with thin builds, trimmed beards, and medium complexions. One is approximately 6’0” tall with curly hair.

    Investigators determined the suspects were also involved in an armed robbery that took place in Leduc, Alta. earlier on Saturday. Battlefords RCMP later spotted the suspect vehicle on Sweetgrass First Nation but were unable to stop it.

    If you see the suspects or the vehicle, police are warning residents not to approach them and call 310-RCMP.

    Police say they continue to investigate and will notify the public if there is an imminent risk to public safety.

