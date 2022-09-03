Sask. RCMP searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after assault investigation

Dylan Lasas is described as around five feet, 10 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy: RCMP) Dylan Lasas is described as around five feet, 10 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy: RCMP)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London