SASKATOON -- An alarm at a non-residential building in Watson on Jan. 18 led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation, according to RCMP.

While trying to find what caused the alarm at a building located on Railway Avenue, Mounties from the Humboldt detachment discovered the grow operation, RCMP said in a news release.

After investigation, police determined the plants had been cultivated without a Health Canada medical license and were in contravention of the Cannabis Act, RCMP said.

On Jan. 30, officers from the Humboldt and Lanigan RCMP detachments obtained and executed a search warrant on the property.

During the search, 424 plants and hydroponic equipment were located and removed from the building, RCMP said.

The RCMP-trained Clandestine Laboratory Team and the Seized Property Management Directorate also assisted with the search

Police say the investigation is ongoing.