Sask. RCMP respond to 'serious' crash between van and semi on Highway 16

Saskatoon RCMP are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Plunkett, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

RCMP says the crash involved a cargo van and semi-truck. Highway 16 is currently blocked in both directions, according to an RCMP news release.

“Traffic is being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and to follow traffic restrictions,” the release said.

Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionists, STARS, Viscount Fire and Rescue and EMS teams from Watrous and Lanigan are on the scene.

This is a developing story. More to come…