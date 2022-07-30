Sask. RCMP request public assistance in search of 5-year-old autistic boy

RCMP in the rural municipality of Hudson Bay are searching for a 5-year-old who went missing Friday evening.

Dawson Romeo was last seen around 7:15 p.m. July 29, according to an RCMP media release.

At the time he was walking west about five kilometres southwest of Hudson Bay, near Township Road 450 and Range Road 2041. He was not wearing clothing, police said.

He is described as 42 inches tall with a slim build and blond hair. Romeo is autistic and non-verbal but does make sounds, according to police.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP or to call 911.