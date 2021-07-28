SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Case Unit North is investigating a death that reportedly occurred at the Timber Bay Children’s Home in 1974.

The RCMP said a person reported a complaint in October, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police took their first recorded statement on July 8.

The investigation is in its early stages and no charges have been laid, RCMP said

“With the complaint being historical in nature, part of the investigative process will be to meet with multiple individuals in several communities. Investigators will listen to those who choose to come forward and will follow up on any information received,” said Spt. Vince Foy, officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit.

A former resident of the Timber Bay school says he’s pleased the investigation is going ahead.

“If there's any truth in this story I have heard, yes, definitely the RCMP should be involved,” said Noland Henderson from the Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

The Timber Bay school is one of many across Canada the federal government does not recognize as a residential school. As a result, its former Metis and First Nations students were left ineligible for compensation under the residential school settlement.

“This is a historical complaint – dating back decades. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for someone to come forward and speak with police after so much time has passed,” said Foy.

Those with information are asked to contact the RCMP.

Timber Bay is a hamlet located in northern Saskatchewan near Montreal Lake.