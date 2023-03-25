Sask. RCMP looking for suspects after several guns stolen from store

RCMP in Tisdale are asking for the public’s help finding suspects involved in a theft from a local firearms store.

Police say the incident happened around 1:54 a.m. Friday.

“Officers determined three individuals wearing dark-coloured clothing, appearing to be male in stature, broke into the establishment and stole between six to eight long guns,” an RCMP news release said.

Police do not believe ammunition was stolen from the shop, the release said.

RCMP said that one individual involved was wearing a backpack on the front.

“Through investigation, Tisdale RCMP identified the same individual wearing the backpack, was seen travelling in a silver Nissan Rogue at a local gas station at 1:49 a.m., minutes before the theft,” the release said.

Tisdale RCMP said they are conducting proactive patrols in the community for safety and as part of the work being done to identify those responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.