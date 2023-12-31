Sask. RCMP looking for suspect who stole Jeep armed with a machete

SASKATOON
    Battlefords RCMP say a victim managed to get away with non-life-threatening injuries after a man stole their vehicle armed with a machete.

    Officers were called to the site of the robbery on the 900 block of 109th Street in North Battleford around 7 a.m. on Friday, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police say the victim was in their parked vehicle when the man approached, assaulted them and demanded their keys while brandishing the machete.

    The victim was able to flee to safety, RCMP said.

    Police are still working to locate the suspect, who’s described a having a thin build and wearing a mask, and possibly a red hoodie. He was last seen driving a black 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Saskatchewan licence plate 167 MII.

    Anyone with information about the incident, or have seen the suspect or black Jeep, is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP.

