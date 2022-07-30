Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy

RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.

Dawson Romeo was last seen around 7:15 p.m. July 29, according to an RCMP media release.

At the time he was walking west about five kilometres southwest of Hudson Bay, near Township Road 450 and Range Road 2041.

RCMP say they found his body on July 30 near the area he went missing. His family has been notified and the death is not suspicious, according to the RCMP media release.

Police thank the community groups, organizations and local residents that helped in the search.