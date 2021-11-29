Sask. RCMP lay 2nd-degree murder in man's death

Saskatoon -

Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in a man's death on Kawacatoose First Nation.

On Friday, Punnichy RCMP responded to a report of an injured person at a home on the First Nation, according to a news release.

The responding officers found Travis Dustyhorn injured at the home. Dustyhorn was taken to hospital in Saskatoon where he later died, RCMP said in the release.

A second injured man, Eric Charles Favel, 32, was found at the home and transported to hospital in Regina for treatment of his injuries. He was later released, RCMP said.

After investigation, Favel was charged with second-degree murder in Dustyhorn's death.

He appeared in provincial court in Regina on Monday, RCMP said.