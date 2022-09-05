Sask. RCMP issue 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings

A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

"Spiritwood RCMP is investigating reports of shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Several armed suspects at large, possibly on foot," RCMP said in a news release

"At this time, it’s not believed to be connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation."

Witchekan Lake is located roughly 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The suspects may be travelling in a mid-2000s dark red Ford Mustang, RCMP said.

Residents in the area are instructed to seek shelter or shelter in place at a secure location.

The alert warned against picking up hitchhikers and said to use caution when allowing others to enter your home.

Area residents are asked to avoid disclosing police locations.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.