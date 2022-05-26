Sask. RCMP hope new information will help find family of woman found dead last year

Seven months after the death of a 64-year-old woman, Saskatchewan RCMP still can't find her family to notify them.

Brittany Blackwell died in the RM of Loon Lake on Oct. 23, 2021. And while officers haven't been able to find her family, they have learned new information, Loon Lake RCMP said in a news release.

“We thank members of the public for coming forward with information about Brittany. We’ve received approximately 16 tips to date,” Sgt. Earl Keewatin said.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation by our officers, we now know that Brittany used to live in Ontario and that she changed her name from Kim Edith Avery-Yuzyk to Brittany Jayde Blackwell-Yuzyk in 2003. We are hoping his new information will help us identify and speak with members of her family.”

Blackwell's death is not under investigation and RCMP previously said she may have had connections to the Assiniboia area.