Positive relationships between the Saskatchewan RCMP and Indigenous communities are the norm, despite concerns raised by the lawyer for Colten Boushie’s family, the force says.

RCMP issued a statement late Friday afternoon in response to Chris Murphy’s comments to media Thursday in which he said the RCMP in Saskatchewan interact with Indigenous people differently than non-Indigenous people.

"Every day Saskatchewan RCMP officers and employees work collaboratively with our communities both Indigenous and non-Indigenous," Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said in the release.

"The Saskatchewan RCMP is committed to continue supporting and further developing these positive relationships."

Investigations are conducted objectively, thoroughly and without bias, the statement says.

Saskatchewan RCMP employees have long been engaged with Indigenous communities and leaders at all levels from local detachments to our most senior managers, the statement says.

Employees across the province work to build trust, strengthen relationships, and address challenges through their involvement with their local justice committees, youth activities and elders, the statement says.