SASKATOON -- RCMP have charged a man in connection to a death that occurred in Buffalo Narrows over two years ago.

A man was found dead there on Dec. 20, 2018, according to police.

After examining the scene, interviewing witnesses and gathering further evidence, the man's death was determined to be the result of homicide, RCMP said in a news release.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Jason Chartier. Victim Services is offering support to his family to Chartier's family, RCMP said.

As a result of the investigation, 67-year-old Robert Young of Buffalo Narrows has been charged with second-degree murder in Chartier's death.

Young was arrested without incident in Buffalo Narrows on Tuesday, RCMP said.