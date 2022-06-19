Sask. RCMP cancel safety alert for La Ronge area, say multiple people in custody
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled a public safety alert for dangerous persons with guns in La Ronge late Sunday afternoon.
"At this time, multiple individuals have been taken into custody. No injuries have been reported," RCMP said in a news release.
RCMP had issued the alert at 12:40 p.m., saying shots had been fired at police. Police issued a second alert 70 minutes later with information regarding two suspects.
Police are still looking for one of those suspects, a man with short dark hair with sides shaved, wearing dark pants and a dark shirt with gold patterns down the sleeves and dark runners. His identity has not been confirmed.
He was last seen on foot in the area of Far Reserve Road in Air Ronge and may have been seen going north on Highway 2, RCMP said.
"If anyone sees an individual matching the description of the suspect they are asked to contact their local police service or RCMP immediately. In an emergency, the public should call 911. The suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached," RCMP said.
Police remain on scene and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the Air Ronge/La Ronge area.
Once RCMP sent out the second alert, businesses in the La Ronge area started closing for the day.
The Keethanow Gas Station closed shortly after 2 p.m. due to safety concerns for staff and customers.
All three Lake Country Co-op locations closed around the same time and an employee at the Dairy Queen in La Ronge said all customers locked inside the building when the first alert arrived were allowed to leave once the second alert came in as six employees stayed back.
One customer from Nanaimo, B.C. said he stopped in La Ronge for a meal after a fishing trip at Iskwatikan Lake. He said everyone’s phones rang in unison and staff quickly locked the doors and shut down the drive-thru.
The La Ronge Children’s Festival happening at nearby Patterson Park was also shut down for the day at roughly 3 p.m. due to safety precautions.
La Ronge is about 380 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
