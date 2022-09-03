Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance finding assault suspect

The Meadow Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in an alleged assault.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dylan Lasas in connection with an incident that occurred in the Flotten Lake area on Aug. 31, according to an RCMP press release.

Police received a report about an alleged assault where a firearm was discharged. An investigation determined that two armed men assaulted another man, RCMP outlined.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP have charged both Miles Lasas, 40 and Dylan Lasas, 32 with one count of discharging a firearm with intent and one count of assault with a weapon.

Miles was arrested at a home on Waterhen Lake First Nation on Sept. 1, police said. He is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Sept. 6.

Police are still searching for Lasas. He is described as around five feet, 10 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Lasas should be considered armed and dangerous. RCMP advise the public not to approach him if spotted and to contact police or crime stoppers.