Sask. RCMP arrest 19-year-old after youth seriously injured in assault

Saskatchewan RCMP say they’ve arrested a 19-year-old suspect after a teenager was seriously injured on Birch Narrows Dene Nation.

Police had asked for the public’s help locating Christian Desjardin, who was arrested in Birch Narrows sometime Saturday evening.

Reports of the assault were received by police at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

“Investigation determined an adult male, who was armed with a knife, assaulted a male youth on Birch Narrows Dene Nation. The male youth was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious,” an RCMP news release said.

Desjardin has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of uttering threats, the release said.

RCMP say Desjardin was also in breach of a conditional sentence order and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He is set to appear in a La Loche court on May 1.

Birch Narrows is located about 580 kilometres north of Saskatoon.