Sask. RCMP advise of increased presence in La Ronge as shooting investigation continues

Nearly a week after a shooting that led to a community-wide lockdown, RCMP are advising that there will be an increased police presence in La Ronge over the weekend as the investigation into the incident continues.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, after RCMP tried to stop a speeding black car, according to police.

The car eventually stopped at a home on Far Reserve Road with the male driver fleeing on foot with an officer in pursuit.

While a second RCMP officer waited with the police cruiser, another male allegedly exited the black car and fired a gun. Two bullets hit the police vehicle and the officer fired back, RCMP said.

As the incident unfolded, a pair of alerts were issued in the community advising people to seek immediate shelter, and close and lock doors and windows.

Police have located and arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting.

Terrance Daigneault was arrested in Saskatoon earlier this week. He was expected to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Friday, according to a police press release.

Police also arrested Nikeyta Bradfield, 24, who was with Daigneault at the time. She is facing charges related to assisting Daigneault and was also expected to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Friday.

A search warrant was executed at a home in La Ronge in the 300 block of Kowalski Road, RCMP said in an update sent to media on Friday.

No charges were laid in connection to the search, RCMP said.

Police are still searching for Celine Charles and Allan Sanderson.

RCMP say the two suspects are dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.